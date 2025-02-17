Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,717,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,100,000 after purchasing an additional 491,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,977,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,189,095,000 after purchasing an additional 485,597 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,136,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,650,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.15.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

