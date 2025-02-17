Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $876,000 Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 158.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OCTW stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.27. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

