Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.04 Million Stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

Shares of PTRB opened at $41.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

