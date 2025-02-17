Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

