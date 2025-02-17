National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Sells 17,200 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.3% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $595.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $559.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

