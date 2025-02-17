Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Natera were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Natera by 205.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,481 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Natera by 112.0% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 782,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,343,000 after acquiring an additional 413,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 42.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,099,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,958,000 after acquiring an additional 328,375 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 65.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 687,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,304,000 after acquiring an additional 272,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Natera by 25.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,142 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,063.20. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,857.52. This represents a 38.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,454 shares of company stock worth $51,290,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NTRA opened at $173.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

