Nanotechnology Stocks To Consider – February 15th

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to publicly traded companies that focus on the research, development, and commercialization of technologies at the nanoscale level. These stocks represent investments in companies that specialize in manufacturing or utilizing materials and devices on a microscopic scale, with potential applications in various industries such as healthcare, electronics, energy, and more. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. 120,589,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,632. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSI Systems stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.67. 84,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,907. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.39.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVE stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.32. 16,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,095. The company has a market cap of $359.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.11. NVE has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $90.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. 114,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,926. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 52,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.24. Clene has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

