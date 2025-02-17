Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Short Interest Update

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mycronic AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MICLF opened at $36.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. Mycronic AB has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $36.20.

Mycronic AB (publ) Company Profile

Mycronic AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells production equipment for electronics industry in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, other Americas, China, South Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pattern Generators, High Flex, High Volume, and Global Technologies.

