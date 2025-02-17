Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Short Interest Update

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mycronic AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MICLF opened at $36.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. Mycronic AB has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $36.20.
Mycronic AB (publ) Company Profile
