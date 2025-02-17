MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSG Entertainment

Institutional Trading of MSG Entertainment

MSG Entertainment Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $13,454,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MSG Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,733,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MSG Entertainment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 185,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 182,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,256,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSGE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 298,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,412. MSG Entertainment has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $44.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.05.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.66% and a net margin of 13.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSG Entertainment will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.