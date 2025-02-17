MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
Institutional Trading of MSG Entertainment
MSG Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE MSGE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 298,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,412. MSG Entertainment has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $44.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.05.
MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.66% and a net margin of 13.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSG Entertainment will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
MSG Entertainment Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
