Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Up 45.0% in January

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOVE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movano by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 139,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. Movano has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

