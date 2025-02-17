Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth $320,000.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CAF opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.3272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1%.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.