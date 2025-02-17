Monument Capital Management Takes $300,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,739,000 after acquiring an additional 329,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,504,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,772,000 after acquiring an additional 49,982 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HP

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.