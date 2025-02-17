Monument Capital Management Takes $300,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,739,000 after acquiring an additional 329,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,504,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,772,000 after acquiring an additional 49,982 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 2.8 %
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HP
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helmerich & Payne
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.