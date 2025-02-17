Monument Capital Management Sells 218 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 64,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 329,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.1 %

IRM stock opened at $95.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 44,660.04%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

