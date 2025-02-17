Monument Capital Management Sells 103 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,623 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 363,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

RSP opened at $181.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.