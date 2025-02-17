Monument Capital Management Sells 103 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,623 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 363,899 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
RSP opened at $181.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
