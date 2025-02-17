Monument Capital Management Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $251.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

