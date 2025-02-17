Monument Capital Management Raises Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $183.70 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $185.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.53.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

