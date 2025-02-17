Monument Capital Management Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren comprises approximately 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.33.

RL stock opened at $282.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.11. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

