Monument Capital Management Buys 332 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Mueller Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLI opened at $81.23 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,181.38. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,145.32. This represents a 45.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

