Monument Capital Management Buys 1,045 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

NYSE:ALL opened at $187.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.91 and a 200 day moving average of $189.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

