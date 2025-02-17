Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,768 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 305.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,152 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,564,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.5% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 113.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

