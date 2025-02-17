Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Graco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Graco by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $749,919.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,918.84. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $137,888.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,572.20. This trade represents a 19.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $85.84 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GGG

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.