Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,348,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,519,000 after purchasing an additional 53,028 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 138,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

