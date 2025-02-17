Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMLF. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 108.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $70.76 on Monday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

