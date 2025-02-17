Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,285,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,820,000 after purchasing an additional 70,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,233,000 after purchasing an additional 282,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,734,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,093,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 947,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,070,000 after purchasing an additional 126,301 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $471,623.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,013.52. This represents a 50.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $100.99 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

