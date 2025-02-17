Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,574 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.0 %

MU opened at $99.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.