Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after buying an additional 2,168,897 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,542,000 after acquiring an additional 919,793 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,748,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 736.4% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 766,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,774,000 after purchasing an additional 674,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $64,271,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $88.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.98. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

