Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 1.8 %

Diageo stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $154.71.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.