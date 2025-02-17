Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 8,653 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 472.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 55.8% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 115.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $196.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.70 and its 200 day moving average is $160.86. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $205.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.46.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

