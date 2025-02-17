Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Q4 2025

Monro, Inc., a prominent provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, recently disclosed a significant financial update. In an 8-K filing dated February 14, 2025, the company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share for the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, which concludes on March 29, 2025. Shareholders of record as of February 25, 2025, will be eligible to receive this dividend, including holders of the Company’s Class C Convertible Preferred Stock.

Monro, Inc., headquartered in Fairport, New York, has a steadfast commitment to delivering best-in-class automotive services and tire solutions across the nation. The company’s dedication to quality auto care includes services ranging from oil changes and tire installations to complex vehicle repairs. Their emphasis on sustainable growth and customer satisfaction has resulted in nearly $1.3 billion in sales during the fiscal year 2024. Monro has been strategically expanding its market presence through acquisitions and the establishment of new stores.

With a strong national footprint comprising over 1,250 stores and 8,500 service bays, Monro offers customers the professionalism and high-quality services synonymous with a national retailer, coupled with the trust and convenience of a local garage. The company’s well-trained staff and certified technicians combine hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology to effectively diagnose and address automotive needs, ensuring customers get back on the road safely.

For further information regarding Monro, Inc.'s operations, interested parties are encouraged to visit the corporate website at corporate.monro.com.

This report is based on the official 8-K filing dated February 14, 2025, and the accompanying press release. Details of the dividend payout and related information can be found in the original filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website for those seeking further insights into Monro’s financial activities.

In this disclosure, Monro, Inc. has consistently showcased its commitment to providing top-notch automotive services while prioritizing shareholder value through its dividend distribution.

