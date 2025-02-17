Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,648,400 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 1,323,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 749.3 days.

MMTOF stock remained flat at $2.57 on Friday. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114. Mitsubishi Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

