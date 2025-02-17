Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,648,400 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 1,323,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 749.3 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance
MMTOF stock remained flat at $2.57 on Friday. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114. Mitsubishi Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
