Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 195,438 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,641,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,438 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $60,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

