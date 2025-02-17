Millburn Ridgefield Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $106,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,593,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $275.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $233.42 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

