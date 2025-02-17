Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. Has $270.32 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,322 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 4.8% of Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $270,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,637,000 after buying an additional 119,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,656,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,799 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,923,000 after purchasing an additional 335,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

Synopsys stock opened at $522.53 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.52 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

