Meredith Wealth Planning Purchases 30,450 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $382.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

