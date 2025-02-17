Meredith Wealth Planning Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,629,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,267,000 after buying an additional 740,553 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 907,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,936,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 593,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after buying an additional 45,438 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $40.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

