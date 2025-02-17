Meredith Wealth Planning Grows Position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 181.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Credit ETF makes up 0.8% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGCB. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 135.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 104,158 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,464,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGCB opened at $53.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

