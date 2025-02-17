Medbright Ai Invts Inc (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Short Interest Update

Medbright Ai Invts Inc (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Medbright Ai Invts Price Performance

MBAIF stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Medbright Ai Invts has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.10.

About Medbright Ai Invts

