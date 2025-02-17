Medallion Financial (MFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

MFIN opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.07. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.