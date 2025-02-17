Mathes Company Inc. Sells 5,527 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 189,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 38,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $13,112,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 389,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 125,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

