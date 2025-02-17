Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PEP opened at $143.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
