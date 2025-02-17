Mathes Company Inc. Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises 5.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $15,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $108.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $79.47 and a 52-week high of $108.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

