Mathes Company Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $20,227,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 71.5% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 57.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

