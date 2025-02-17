Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Down 30.5% in January

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Materialise by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

MTLS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,606. The company has a market capitalization of $568.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.22. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

