Martin & Co. Inc. TN Trims Holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,149,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

Shares of GENC stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.47. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

