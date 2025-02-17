Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.1% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $223.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $192.87 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.25.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

