Martin & Co. Inc. TN Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $291.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,669.44. This trade represents a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,405 shares of company stock valued at $10,410,596. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.09.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

