Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.75 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

