Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $77.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,093.60. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $91,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,381. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,279 in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

