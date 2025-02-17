Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE WLY opened at $40.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -154.95%.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.
