MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

MKTX opened at $193.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.18. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $188.88 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

