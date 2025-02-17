MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.
MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.
MarketAxess Price Performance
MKTX opened at $193.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.18. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $188.88 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
